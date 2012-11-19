Still a few kinks to work out, but as promised, your daily agitation is moving to the Huffington Post. Future posts will go up over there, starting now.

The web address will redirect in a bit. But until then, here’s where you need to go.

MORE: Yeah, comments is one of the kinks we’re working out. They’ll be up soon. Some of you have asked about an RSS feed. I’ve asked about that. I’ll post here when I hear back.

MORE: To get to comments, you need to click on the headline of the post. They’re fixing this to make the comments more accessible. You can subscribe to an RSS feed for the blog here, and here.