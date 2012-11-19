I’ve MovedMonday, November 19th, 2012
Still a few kinks to work out, but as promised, your daily agitation is moving to the Huffington Post. Future posts will go up over there, starting now.
The web address will redirect in a bit. But until then, here’s where you need to go.
MORE: Yeah, comments is one of the kinks we’re working out. They’ll be up soon. Some of you have asked about an RSS feed. I’ve asked about that. I’ll post here when I hear back.
MORE: To get to comments, you need to click on the headline of the post. They’re fixing this to make the comments more accessible. You can subscribe to an RSS feed for the blog here, and here.
To be fair: the market doesn’t solve ALL problems… just produces the most effective means to solve most of them at the lowest cost.
If what you perceive as ‘your problem’ is an outlier… well then you’re sorta hosed if you think the market will solve it.
As such, I’ll miss the community here, but the bigger issue of getting Radley’s message out trumps that.
I join others here in wishing you the best of luck over at the HuffPo. Do be cautious, however. While I don’t claim to be familiar with the circumstances under which you were led to the HuffPo, as others have pointed out here, it is not a site that welcomes dissenting commentary. Given that your views are pretty much diametrically opposed to the majority who contribute there, that could make you a target. It will be interesting to see whether or not the “comment moderation” regime is modified once you join the regular staff.
Bottom line: I sincerely hope that this isn’t an attempt to co-opt or neutralize your voice.
LOL@Delta. You support a system that is murdering brown babies with your bombs and you focus on misrepresenting the free market failing because RB got very successful. Typical. Silly. Violent. Liberal.
Now, some of you might notice that this is an unfair characterization on my part, which it is. But, I’m guessing Delta won’t read this far down. Besides, no supporter ever said “Free Markets Solve Everything!” So he was unfair first. I mean farts at the opera are a problem, but free markets don’t pretend to solve those.
mr. balko, i generally agreed with your positions, read your blog, admired your writing/curation, and i wish you well. i am dismayed to see that you have surrendered your independent agitator horn to become one of arianna huffington’s court eunuchs.
I like the old Agitator better than the new Huffpo Agitator. I could completely do without all the social networking crap over there.
And, at what point do they start to trust you enough to post your comments immediately without having to wait several hours for a moderator to do a politeness assessment (after everyone has stopped reading comments and moved on to the next story)?
And…
Apparently sarcasm violates their congeniality rules.
Good luck in the new venue, but it’s not my kind of place.
-Dave
Yep. Not only is the comment system over there whack-o, but the article categories Radley used here are now compromised. This site used to be an invaluable research archive for documenting ongoing police excesses (among other things), but since new content is appearing over there without any duplication over here, the categories lose functionality with every new Huff post.
I wish Balko well, but I find myself visiting his new host less and less each week. This association with HuffPo somehow reminds me of the Internet maxim, “Never stick your dick in crazy.”
Sorry, Radley, I also will not be following you to Huffpo.
Thanks for the great work you’ve done and I wish you much success in the future. Keep fighting the good fight.
I’m sure I’ll still read the articles but the comment section has been completely decimated by moderation. Topics that would have engendered a lively discussion here have led to nothing over there as it is close to impossible to have any kind of the usual back-and-forth debate while comments await approval. Making comments wait for a moderators arbitrary approval is so absurdly backwards and insulting to one’s readers (not that I blame Radley, but he should know what their policy is doing to undermine what was a great feature of his otherwise wonderful blog).
I have checked this thread more often than I have checked the new site. Pathetic as it sounds, I’ve been half hoping but not at all expecting to see a post from Radley saying “Fuck you, HuffPo, I’m going home.”
We all knew things would happen this way, but man, it sucks to be right.
Other Sean, funny, same here (especially since I refuse to visit the other site – not a Huff fan). Ah well. All good things must come to an end eventually.
Yeah, Other Sean. I haven’t commented on the HuffPo. It’s just too much of what I feared it would be. Like the Arkansas Police State article. Just so many “Stupid Republicans!” comments. It’s frustrating.
Damn. I had thought you gave up on the moving the blog to Huff Po idea.
Well, good luck and all, but I don’t see why you couldn’t just maintain this site. Huff Po comments are pointless. Half of the commenters are absolute bigots who will never listen to anyone who disagrees and there are just too many to have a reasonable discussion. So, good for you, but BOO on closing theagitator.com.
Not sure if anybody’s actually reading these comments at this point, but after a couple weeks of the “new” Agitator, I’ll throw out my two cents… First, if you turned to the Agitator for information, I don’t understand why you’d stop following it now. The window dressing may be different (and the updates less frequent) but it’s still Radley doing what he does best. That being said, the comments situation may have actually turned out worse than I anticipated. It takes several hours for a comment to be approved, which pretty much stifles any kind of conversation (something that I really enjoyed on this site). On top of that, the one comment I made that was somewhat critical of the general HuffPo readership (though phrased entirely respectfully) didn’t even get approved. I think we need somebody to set up a shadow comment site where we can continue our discussions uncensored and in real-time.
Damn block quote thingies.
Dave K. How can you expect to run a comment site if you can’t even get block quote thingies right?
Because, when you own the site, you have editing privileges, so you can fix all your screw-ups. So, when you think about it, owning a site is actually easier than being a visitor because mistakes are fixable.
I like the idea of a shadow commenting site.
I still read the stories but I don’t even look at the comments any longer.
Ok, Although my site was not created to be a “shadow site” for The Agitator, I will link to Agitator posts on HuffPo and people can comment on my site.
http://www.realitythinking.org/2012/12/21/the-agitators-morning-links-for-friday-122112/
If nothing else, maybe HuffPo will relax their comment screening requirements.
You’re my hero, Dave Kruegar.
Honest.
Thanks!
I <3 Dave Kruegar. an for the record….Huff comments have always been more "look at the crazy" entertaining then informative, but they went WAY downhill when AOHell bought it. AOL CDN as a script is the major suckage, so if you avoid allowing that, its bearable, but then you cannot comment, soooooo……yea. I'll read anything, any where.
I noticed that Glenn Greenwald’s article about accountability for prosecutorial abuse on the Guardian has garnered 346 comments so far, while Radley’s equally good article on the same topic (The Power of the Prosecutor) has only attracted 13 comments on the HuffPo. Both were published today.
It’s inevitable that the HuffPo will eventually change. The only question is how long it will take for them to learn to respect their readers enough to understand that they too have something to say. I have the feeling it will take a while because I’d be willing to bet the policy was formulated by junior executive who never debated on a political forum in his life.
I am really sad that Radley moved and I won’t get to read comments by folks like Dave K and Other Sean anymore. I have read this blog for about ten years now and though I check in at HuffPo it just isn’t the same. It looks like they have no comment section at all anymore. Sadness.
I am really sad that Radley moved but I am glad he’s no doubt making better money and reaching a larger audience. Go get’em fella!
So huff po bought the agitator but don’t even redirect the domain or anything? If huff po isn’t even using the domain why can’t radley still make personal posts? I don’t have an issue with balko posting at huff po but the whole setup is just very strange. It doesn’t apper the agitator actually moved to huff po- just that huff po gave the author of the agitator a column there and then forbade him from also having a personal blog. It all seems odd, especially considering huff po’a business model an reputation as a mill of SEO content. I’d figure they would have at least wrapped the domain name up in the deal and have it pointing there. That said, if that does happen make sure THIS blog does not cease to exist. At least get a new domain or throw it up on a free bloghost.
I wouldn’t mind using this last column to chat about current issues and see if he eventually chimed in.
I have a sinking feeling that HuffPo’s deal with Radley is a bit like Microsoft’s famous “embrace and extend” philosophy … giving Mr. Balko a sweet deal that ultimately was only intended to silence him.
But then I’m just a whacky conspiracy nut.
Concur with Roberta X. Damn, Bobbi, we keep running into each other in spite of our best efforts to the contrary!
Just thought I might drop in to say: I miss you guys. Why I haven’t removed this site from my bookmarks bar is something of a mystery.
Neither my browser nor my stomach can tolerate HuffPo even for a few minutes, and despite myself, I keep checking back here to see if…maybe…there might be a chance that…
Come home, Radley … we’ve left a candle burning in the window.
That Huffington site is such a bastion of leftist, progressive ideological feces. Rarely I visit as I must take a shower after wading through the bile.
Jesus, I really hate leftism, and the leftists that practice leftism.
If you are a leftist, then please, do all of humanity a favor and follow the suggestion from the theme song of the movie M.A.S.H.
Never has “Casting pearls before swine” been more apt than the last few months of Balko at Puff-Ho.
Come home Radley, that place is poison.
I miss the daily links. :( these days its just “raid of the day”. no comments, nuthin. anybody else got a good daily blog site?
Your posting frequency is way down. Are you working on something big?
I am wondering why he’s stopped covering bad cops.
Yesterday, cops arrest man for videoing large police operation. Apparently they ordered him to turn down his stereo, which he did not do. He was walking his rottie, and put the dog in the car when two white cops confronted him, and arrested him. The dog jumped out of the open car window and was promptly shot to death. The death was slow and hard to watch.
You’ve been warned.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fty29zmxndo#at=27
So I didn’t start following Balko on HuffPost mainly b/c the RSS feeds didn’t work. Now almost 9 months later while cleaning out my bookmarks, I checked and they did. So I added the feed to my morning list I check.
I read one of his posts (seemed about as good as ever), then into the comment section. OMG. The thing I liked the best was the intelligent discussion in the comments. Over there seems like there’s a lot more comments and a lot less intelligence. I’ll take quality over quantity.
Like a lot of the comments here, I’m not sure I’m going to stay over there. I haven’t tried making a comment yet, but if it takes hours to get it approved there isn’t any point.
Can you move this post back to the top of your blog? It’s how I find where you’ve when I’m looking to see what you’ve been writing.
I’ll second Justin’s request.
No updates in over a month at his Huffington Post page. Is everything okay in Balkoville?
Try The Washington Post. Yeah, it’s kinda strange he didn’t announce it, at least nowhere I looked. Maybe he has some kind of agreement with HuffPo that doesn’t let him say where he is now? Anyway,
http://www.washingtonpost.com/pb/radley-balko