«
»

Saturday Links

Saturday, November 17th, 2012
  • Whether you support abortion rights, oppose abortion rights, or are somewhere in between, there’s one position on which we can all join together in agreement: Tennessee Rep. Scott DesJarlais is an asshole.
  • Virginia man exonerated of rape after accuser admits to a detective that she lied. Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli is still blocking the man’s release, claiming the judge didn’t have jurisdiction to exonerate him. Remember, following procedure to the letter is only important when you’re trying to exonerate someone. When you’re trying to convict them, straying from the rules is just “harmless error.”
  • Good article looking at how and why conservatives joined the prison reform movement.
  • Spokane police officer who beat a mentally disabled man to death after falsely accusing him of stealing from an ATM . . . gets a four year prison sentence. Otto Zehm’s last words: “All I wanted was a Snickers bar.”
  • TSA detains, jails a man for wearing a “weird watch” and having “unusually large boots.”
  • Headline of the day.
  • Runner-up.
  • Step 1: Take advantage of nepotism to get elected to Congress. Step 2: Be corrupt. Step 3: Go into a deep depression when you’re caught for being corrupt. Step 4: Offer to resign, but only on the condition that you get disability pay because of the depression you’ve suffered after you got caught being corrupt.

Digg it |  reddit |  del.icio.us |  Fark

This entry was posted on Saturday, November 17th, 2012 at 12:03 pm by Radley Balko and is filed under General Criminal Justice, Innocence, Police Professionalism. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

60 Responses to “Saturday Links”

  1. #1 |  Dustin |  November 19th, 2012 at 12:44 pm

    police officer was sentenced Thursday to more than four years in prison for using excessive force against a mentally disabled janitor who died after being erroneously suspected of stealing money from an ATM.

    Wow… just wow. The verbal gymnastics. The suspect died ‘after being erroneously suspected of stealing money…’ I thought he was ‘murdered’ or ‘beaten to a pulp’ ‘by a cop’. But no, he just ‘died’ after been ‘suspected’ of a crime. That must have been one help of a suspicion.

  2. #2 |  Boyd Durkin |  November 19th, 2012 at 1:29 pm

    @23

    advanced upon him with a potentially lethal weapon in his hand.

    The baton is equal to swinging a baseball bat at someone’s head. Those things are not meant to be mildly irritating. They are very hard wood and will easily crack skulls. They just take up less room on a belt than a full baseball bat.

    Still, remember, the SPD thought they was no reason to even investigate this case. And, 4 years has them all gnashing their teeth at the injustice even though they weren’t even close to acting within the law, beat an innocent man to death, and lied about it all.

  3. #3 |  Chicagojon |  November 19th, 2012 at 4:53 pm

    Step 5:
    Watch your congressional seat go to a former holder who spent years in prison for raping a 16-year old and bank fraud charges.

    Yeah Chicago politics!

  4. #4 |  Chicagojon |  November 19th, 2012 at 4:57 pm

    From the runner-up headline Alabama secessionist:
    “If you look at a map of the red states, we have all of the oil and we produce all of the food. We’re the ones that are carrying the rest of the nation.”

    Can’t you just picture him adding “all you have is those computers in silicon valley. How are you going to get food and oil with that?”

  5. #5 |  Steve Verdon |  November 19th, 2012 at 5:37 pm

    Regarding the Spokane case:

    “When officers abuse their power and lie to cover it up, it fundamentally undermines” their position of trust in the community, said Victor Boutros, a Justice Department attorney who helped prosecute the case.

    1. If I were Victor Boutros I’d watch my back very carefully.
    2. I’d be working on my resume, because prosecuting police is never a career enhancer.
    3. Hell, I’d probably move and consider a name change.

    Goddamn police.

  6. #6 |  Steve Verdon |  November 19th, 2012 at 5:38 pm

    “A badge cannot equate to a free pass,” Boutros said.

    Funny, it usually seems too.

  7. #7 |  John C. Randolph |  November 20th, 2012 at 2:29 pm

    When a man is exonerated, you fucking let him go, immediately. Call it a furlough or whatever and do the paperwork as needed, but keeping an innocent man in jail is a crime, for fuck’s sake.

    -jcr

  8. #8 |  John Thacker |  November 21st, 2012 at 7:35 pm

    The guy in Virginia was just pardoned and immediately released by Virginia, but it probably shouldn’t have taken the Governor. Good for McDonnell, though.

  9. #9 |  Psion |  March 23rd, 2013 at 2:21 pm

    Does anyone else get a brief surge of hope every Saturday when they come to Radley’s site to click on his Arianna Huffington link and see a Saturday Links post just below?

    Every other day of the week, it makes no difference, but when I pop in here on a Saturday, a noisy neuron in my brain goes, “Look! Radley’s back! He posted Links for today! Oh, no, wait, that’s from November. Never mind.”

    Stupid neuron.

  10. #10 |  George |  June 10th, 2013 at 5:07 pm

    The only thing to be said in favor of such a system is that everything else that has been tried runs to ruling classes of psychotics, Holy Relic collectors, monomaniacs, and inbred poodles. Indeed the strongest inditement of Socialism I can think of is not its historical parade of failures, but that if it ever got implemented as its fans imagine it would be run by Academics …. you know; the likes of Ward Churchill.