Virginia man exonerated of rape after accuser admits to a detective that she lied. Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli is still blocking the man’s release, claiming the judge didn’t have jurisdiction to exonerate him. Remember, following procedure to the letter is only important when you’re trying to exonerate someone. When you’re trying to convict them, straying from the rules is just “harmless error.”
Good article looking at how and why conservatives joined the prison reform movement.
Spokane police officer who beat a mentally disabled man to death after falsely accusing him of stealing from an ATM . . . gets a four year prison sentence. Otto Zehm’s last words: “All I wanted was a Snickers bar.”
Step 1: Take advantage of nepotism to get elected to Congress. Step 2: Be corrupt. Step 3: Go into a deep depression when you’re caught for being corrupt. Step 4: Offer to resign, but only on the condition that you get disability pay because of the depression you’ve suffered after you got caught being corrupt.
police officer was sentenced Thursday to more than four years in prison for using excessive force against a mentally disabled janitor who died after being erroneously suspected of stealing money from an ATM.
Wow… just wow. The verbal gymnastics. The suspect died ‘after being erroneously suspected of stealing money…’ I thought he was ‘murdered’ or ‘beaten to a pulp’ ‘by a cop’. But no, he just ‘died’ after been ‘suspected’ of a crime. That must have been one help of a suspicion.
advanced upon him with a potentially lethal weapon in his hand.
The baton is equal to swinging a baseball bat at someone’s head. Those things are not meant to be mildly irritating. They are very hard wood and will easily crack skulls. They just take up less room on a belt than a full baseball bat.
Still, remember, the SPD thought they was no reason to even investigate this case. And, 4 years has them all gnashing their teeth at the injustice even though they weren’t even close to acting within the law, beat an innocent man to death, and lied about it all.
From the runner-up headline Alabama secessionist: “If you look at a map of the red states, we have all of the oil and we produce all of the food. We’re the ones that are carrying the rest of the nation.”
Can’t you just picture him adding “all you have is those computers in silicon valley. How are you going to get food and oil with that?”
“When officers abuse their power and lie to cover it up, it fundamentally undermines” their position of trust in the community, said Victor Boutros, a Justice Department attorney who helped prosecute the case.
1. If I were Victor Boutros I’d watch my back very carefully.
2. I’d be working on my resume, because prosecuting police is never a career enhancer.
3. Hell, I’d probably move and consider a name change.
Does anyone else get a brief surge of hope every Saturday when they come to Radley’s site to click on his Arianna Huffington link and see a Saturday Links post just below?
Every other day of the week, it makes no difference, but when I pop in here on a Saturday, a noisy neuron in my brain goes, “Look! Radley’s back! He posted Links for today! Oh, no, wait, that’s from November. Never mind.”
The only thing to be said in favor of such a system is that everything else that has been tried runs to ruling classes of psychotics, Holy Relic collectors, monomaniacs, and inbred poodles. Indeed the strongest inditement of Socialism I can think of is not its historical parade of failures, but that if it ever got implemented as its fans imagine it would be run by Academics …. you know; the likes of Ward Churchill.
police officer was sentenced Thursday to more than four years in prison for using excessive force against a mentally disabled janitor who died after being erroneously suspected of stealing money from an ATM.
Wow… just wow. The verbal gymnastics. The suspect died ‘after being erroneously suspected of stealing money…’ I thought he was ‘murdered’ or ‘beaten to a pulp’ ‘by a cop’. But no, he just ‘died’ after been ‘suspected’ of a crime. That must have been one help of a suspicion.
@23
The baton is equal to swinging a baseball bat at someone’s head. Those things are not meant to be mildly irritating. They are very hard wood and will easily crack skulls. They just take up less room on a belt than a full baseball bat.
Still, remember, the SPD thought they was no reason to even investigate this case. And, 4 years has them all gnashing their teeth at the injustice even though they weren’t even close to acting within the law, beat an innocent man to death, and lied about it all.
Step 5:
Watch your congressional seat go to a former holder who spent years in prison for raping a 16-year old and bank fraud charges.
Yeah Chicago politics!
From the runner-up headline Alabama secessionist:
“If you look at a map of the red states, we have all of the oil and we produce all of the food. We’re the ones that are carrying the rest of the nation.”
Can’t you just picture him adding “all you have is those computers in silicon valley. How are you going to get food and oil with that?”
Regarding the Spokane case:
1. If I were Victor Boutros I’d watch my back very carefully.
2. I’d be working on my resume, because prosecuting police is never a career enhancer.
3. Hell, I’d probably move and consider a name change.
Goddamn police.
Funny, it usually seems too.
When a man is exonerated, you fucking let him go, immediately. Call it a furlough or whatever and do the paperwork as needed, but keeping an innocent man in jail is a crime, for fuck’s sake.
-jcr
The guy in Virginia was just pardoned and immediately released by Virginia, but it probably shouldn’t have taken the Governor. Good for McDonnell, though.
Does anyone else get a brief surge of hope every Saturday when they come to Radley’s site to click on his Arianna Huffington link and see a Saturday Links post just below?
Every other day of the week, it makes no difference, but when I pop in here on a Saturday, a noisy neuron in my brain goes, “Look! Radley’s back! He posted Links for today! Oh, no, wait, that’s from November. Never mind.”
Stupid neuron.
The only thing to be said in favor of such a system is that everything else that has been tried runs to ruling classes of psychotics, Holy Relic collectors, monomaniacs, and inbred poodles. Indeed the strongest inditement of Socialism I can think of is not its historical parade of failures, but that if it ever got implemented as its fans imagine it would be run by Academics …. you know; the likes of Ward Churchill.