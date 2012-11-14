This New York Times review of Guy Fieri’s restaurant is burning up the Internet at the moment. On the one hand, it kind of makes me want to try the place. On the other hand, I’m not putting anything called “Donkey Sauce” into my mouth.
“He’ll push to loosen marijuana penalties, legalize undocumented immigrants and pursue a less aggressive American foreign policy.” Guess who?
Man uses garden hose to spray fire at neighbor’s house. Police tell him to stop. He does. But when firefighters don’t arrive minutes later, he gets frustrated and starts spraying the fire again. So they Tase him.
I know I’m being party pooper saying this, but the fact that half of the of respondents said that they think alcohol is more dangerous than pot makes me think that the nanny staters will crack down on booze (and probably tobacco) long before they will ever entertain the notion that marijuana should be legal.
Can’t help but notice that if they kill our dog, it’s a Good Thing.
If we kill one of their dogs, it’s called murder …and we go to prison.
…and LEO’s often wonder why people don’t like cops??
Gee! I don’t have a clue why people wouldn’t like cops.
Where is your sense of adventure? I am proud to say I ate a restaurant feast in China (like 12 courses) called donkey – head to toe. The place specialized in donkey and if your party was large enough, you could even pick your donkey from the pen outside the front door. I even had the testicles.
The fame clearly went to Guy Fieri’s head. Guess it doesn’t surprise me that he thinks he can slap his name on something and suddenly everyone will love overpaying for underwhelming food. Here’s an another interesting piece on the “Guy”.
this is gonna be a long agitator day. I was thinking about the 12% of the people in the reason poll who admitted smoking pot in the past year- given surveillance capabilities displayed by the FBI, I’m guessing these people are now on the ‘to raid’ list.
I’m not sure if I’ll ever be able to decide on Rand Paul… Every time I think I’m ready to support him, he does something stupid like endorse Todd Akin. Now, on one hand, you have the awesome policies he’s endorsing in the article to which you linked above. But on the flipside, I just came across this on twitter this morning. In the end, it’s clearly a good thing for somebody in the G.O.P. to push these issues (especially since the Democrats are apparently too chicken-shit to do so themselves), but if Rand were just a little more consistent in his small-government stance it would be easier for me to be energized about him.
” Police said they can sympathize with the stress Jensen was under. But they said he put himself and officers in danger when he refused to back down from fighting the fire.”
Warren v. District of Columbia
Police do not have a duty to provide police services to individuals.
Published: June 28, 2005
WASHINGTON, June 27 – The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the police did not have a constitutional duty to protect a person from harm, even a woman who had obtained a court-issued protective order against a violent husband making an arrest mandatory for a violation.
Question, since they have no duty to protect him HOW were they in danger ?
Regarding the tazer attack on the home owner in Florida…comments at Police One are actually trending in favor of the homeowner, with a couple of the comments suggesting the cop should be fired. One comment actually brings up the concept of “no obligation to follow an unlawful order”.
This will surprise all of you. The Omaha police union is defending the officer who tackled a man out walking his dog, then shot the dog.
I sense biting sarcasm. If, on really bad days, you’ve been consoling yourself with the thought that, “As bad as things are, at least I’m not like Dave Krueger”, I have news for you. You’re getting close.
That toaster vid was a howl. Just wish they’d let me write the script for it, though. “Notice also the similarity between the word “Toaster” and “Gozer”. Coincidence? *YOU* decide!”.” And when the finished toast pops up, dub in a little girl voice saying, “It’s reeeeaddddy!”
I read that first page will full interest but at the point of clicking to the next page I just kept thinking “I want to hear more about covering the Romanian Revolution.”
I wonder whether that piece about bullets that include ashes from cremation will show up in “markets in everything”.
I also wonder if I was the only one who misread “Man uses garden hose to spray fire at neighbor’s house.” I assumed he had a home-made flamethrower, at which point the story looked exceedingly odd.
So, Guy Fieri basically opened an Applebee’s?
I was set to think toaster lady was crazy, but that lettering on the toast seems legit.
” …so police arrested him and an officer shot and killed the dog.”
I almost understand the arrest part of it, but why the hell did they shoot the dog? With respect to dog shootings, we have moved from reckless indifference over to sheer bloodlust entertainment.
….Anyone know any good dog lawyers?
I was actually pretty excited to see Rand Paul come out for immigration reform, but then as I read the article I saw this: ‘Paul said the “trade-off” would be “not to accept any new legal immigrants while we’re assimilating the ones who are here.”’
*FACE PALM* So, as a supposed libertarian, does he not realize that for the state to do this is virtually impossible without spending TONS of taxpayer money, and even then there would still be illegal immigration?
WOW!! I read the article about the fire and could only think “How fucking dumb can those punk thugs be?” Maybe only my opinion, but there was probably a time that the cops would’ve commended a man in such a situation.
Not that they were based on actual performance, but I have been watching reruns of Dragnet and Adam 12 lately. Man, those were some polite cops. May have pulled their guns a bit, but hardly actually used them. And they talked to the “perps”.
For mysterious reasons there appears to be an epidemic of police fear of dogs. From now on, fear of dogs should disqualify applicants for police jobs.
Man uses garden hose to spray fire at neighbor’s house. Police tell him to stop. He does. But when firefighters don’t arrive minutes later, he gets frustrated and starts spraying the fire again. So they Tase him.
The Pinellas Park Police Department is staffed by depraved fractions of human beings.
In the TV universe, Reed and Malloy would be compassionately holding him back and reassuring him: “let it go man…just let it go.”
The Satanic toast footage reminds me of what “The Daily Show” used to be like, before it got so political. The correspondents would find characters with unusual hobbies, quirks, talents, or beefs with society, and let them say their piece. Part of what made it so funny was that the people obviously had no idea they were charcters.
“Only seven percent (7%) of American Adults think the United States is winning the war on drugs,” says a new Rasmussen telephone poll conducted Nov. 9-10. Eighty-two percent of respondents say the U.S. is not winning that war, and 12 percent of respondents, according to Rasmussen (though maybe that’s 11?) aren’t sure.”
Wait, what was that last part? Oh, I get it — the writer at Reason.com doesn’t understanding rounding off decimals.
#5 | jesse
#5
