This one was, too. And the tagline seems to have missed the point: “A portrait of North Korea’s founder, Kim Il-sung, decorates a building in the country’s capital Pyongyang. The ‘Great Leader,’ as he was known, was succeeded by his son Kim Jong-il, in 1994.”
Before I realized that was a light illuminating the picture of fearless leader, I thought that was the lone illuminated room.
So… there is electricity there. At least for the light on the picture.
Is there no one living there, does no one there have electricity (or candles, etc.) or are the people there under orders to be in darkness? I have to assume that it’s the first one… no one lives there.
Don’t see what y’all are complaining about here. Pyongyang & NorK is a perfect example of the remarkable effectiveness of the UN in peacefully and efficiently solving sticky international conflicts. See also the glorious successes of Somalia, Rwanda, Kosovo and Darfur.
The interesting thing is how this sad, impotent, pathetic, deeply corrupt, so doomed to failure a 4-year-old can see it coming a mile away notion (A “United Nations!”)(pause for heavenly trumpet fanfare) is still taken seriously – and tirelessly sold by our state-run propaganda arm. Wonder why that is….
Funny story… I was driving around in my giant vehicle one day, just enjoying life and having a good time while depleting the planet’s limited supply of fuel… I was at a traffic light singing “America! Fuck Yeah!” when I happened to turn to my left at the car next to me. Two little girls were in the back seat looking at me in shock.
PS – While we’re at it, ‘Citizen Kane’, Stanley Kubrick, Ingmar Bergman, Fellini, ‘American Beauty’ and ‘Apocalypse Now’ are overrated as hell, too. And any close look at the ouvre of Martin Scorcese can only lead one to conclude that the guy hates life.
The shot that won was just heartbreaking.
Let me rewrite that one:
“The city sits mired in darkness and poverty, a 3rd world country due to the policies of the man whose portrait here is lit.”
The picture of Pyongyang:
Y’all ever see this Pyongyang commercial?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-K9fv_oRvI
Jesus. That picture make Warhammer 40K urban images positively cheerful.
http://www.google.com/search?q=warhammer+40k+hive+city&hl=en&tbo=u&tbm=isch&source=univ&sa=X&ei=AaOhUPXmG-yx0AHRsIHgDg&ved=0CDYQsAQ&biw=1024&bih=597
My guess is it’s a public billboard and the homes have been blacked out due to “shortages”.
Something tells me the people looking at that picture are not thinking what the Dear Leader would want them to.
Terrible, especially since Seoul is such a beautiful and prosperous city. If only a few North Korean officers were man enough to stage a coup and save their country from another generation of serfdom!
A chilling satellite image of Korea at night:
http://molivam42.wordpress.com/2011/03/19/a-satellite-view-of-the-two-koreas/
#6: John David Galt
I thought of that, but even then… if people were actually living there there would be at least a FEW windows illuminated by a candle or two.
I have to wonder. How many people are left in North Korea?
@ celticdragonchick,
You get an extra point from me for making a 40k reference.
@Mattocracy
I’ve played 40K since 2nd Edition back in the mid 90’s. I’m teaching my son now. :)
For The Emperor
A. Dickey, Explicator
Ordo Malleus.
If that picture could talk it would say “I’m so ronerey.”
Why would it say that, JLS?
Oh, that was bad, JLS.
The 50’s called! They want their racial stereotypes back.
Yo, Bob: Not only does your post reveal you’re just a *tad* too exquisitely Racially Sensitive for this Harsh Cruel World, it also indicates you don’t get out much. Am I right?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEaKX9YYHiQ
el coronado:
LOL I loved that movie! I had forgotten that bit!
Psion and Bob , it was from that movie Team America, world police:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEaKX9YYHiQ
lol coronado beat me to it!
Oh, all right, *fine*. I’ll just go ahead & scrape the bottom of the barrel for all y’all ‘team America’ auteurs out there – and you know who you are.
Pathos: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKqGXeX9LhQ
True Love: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7tXpBrpecA&feature=related
Realpolitik: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32iCWzpDpKs
PS – While we’re at it, ‘Citizen Kane’, Stanley Kubrick, Ingmar Bergman, Fellini, ‘American Beauty’ and ‘Apocalypse Now’ are overrated as hell, too. And any close look at the ouvre of Martin Scorcese can only lead one to conclude that the guy hates life.
